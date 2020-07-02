Responding to ViacomCBS's (VIAC -0.8% , VIACA -1.1% ) hiring of media-industry veteran Naveen Chopra as CFO, Imperial Capital has reiterated its Outperform rating.

Replacing existing CFO Christina Spade marks "essentially a reset" after a "tumultuous" 11 months at the company, the firm says. And Chopra, formerly CFO at Pandora, had significant responsibilities at Amazon's Devices and Services business, including products such as Alexa, Kindle, Echo, and the company's App Store.

It says the company is hitting its stride with multiple catalysts coming in the second half.

The firm's price target of $45 implies 92% upside.