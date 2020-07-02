Sony (NYSE:SNE) is considering a bid for Hong Kong-based game maker Leyou Technologies Holdings, Bloomberg reports, which could pump up a bidding war.

Leyou said in May that it had received a takeover offer from rival Zhejiang Century Huatong Group after months of talking with other bidders, including Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY +2.3% ) iDreamSky.

Sony has engaged a financial adviser on the potential offer, according to the report.

After gains of about 20% this year, Leyou is valued by the market about $1.1B.