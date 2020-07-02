Powell's May calendar included Turkey, Mnuchin and Fink

Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke with the head of Turkey's central bank for 30 minutes on May 1, according to the chair's May calendar, which was released today.

In April, Bloomberg reported that Turkey was starting talks with other G-20 nations in hopes of getting foreign exchange swap lines like those the U.S. has extended to other emerging economies.

He also spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin 16 times during the month, sometimes twice a day. During that period, the Treasury and Fed were setting up a number of emergency lending facilities to keep credit flowing during the coronavirus crisis.

On May 13, he had a phone call with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for a half hour.

His schedule included numerous conversations with U.S. senators and representatives, including two calls with Rep. Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, and two calls with Sen. Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

