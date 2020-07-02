Wall Street ends up, but late selling trims jobs-fueled gains

Stocks finished the week higher, but close to the lows of the session following last-hour selling.

The S&P closed up 0.45% , the Dow finished up 0.36% and the Nasdaq was up 0.52% .

The broader market was solidly higher most of the day, but with a three-day weekend ahead sellers came out at the end to lighten positions.

The session started with a bang after the June jobs report showed a jump of 4.8M in payrolls. While there were concerns about the number of permanent job losses and a rise in continuing claims, the market generally traded on a strong recovery theme, with cyclicals leading.

Materials, up 1.65% , Energy, up 1.3% , and Industrials, up 0.8% , led the sectors for the day.

Tesla ended up 7.9% on strong delivery numbers and anticipation that it could soon be added to the S&P 500.

Lemonade jumped 138% on its first day of trading. The online insurer raised $319 million, pricing shares above an already-boosted range.

In commodities, oil futures were up 1.3% and continued their one-week-up-one-week-down pattern. Oil wrapped up the week with a 5% gain, making up for the loss of 4% seen last week and keeping prices above $40/bbl.

Gold futures were up 0.4% today and about flat for the week, easing off the $1,800 level it topped on Tuesday for the first time since 2011.