Fauci says don't 'balance lives against the economy'

"You don't want to balance lives against the economy," said infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“So let’s get public health to help us to get the economy open as opposed to two opposing forces," he added.

With the U.S. reporting more than 50K new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily number so far, Fauci stresses that "we need to take very seriously because there’s so many implications of it.”

Yesterday, he said new COVID-19 cases could reach more than 100K per day if Americans don't change their behavior. And on June 29, he called virus trends "disturbing."

All told, there have been 2.72M confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 128,496 deaths from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Some states have pulled back on reopening as virus cases surged such as Florida and Texas, which have closed down bars.

New York and New Jersey, where cases are stable, have decided to delay in-restaurant dining.