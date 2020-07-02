Musk tweaks SEC again with Tesla shares cruising

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have closed up 8% after its bullish deliveries report (topping 90,000 vehicles vs. estimates for 83,000) this morning.

Shares hit a fresh all-time high of $1,228 today before settling back, and it was enough occasion late in the day for CEO Elon Musk to issue fresh taunts of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The position of "CEO tweet-watcher" - a key consideration back in 2018 when the SEC sued Musk over the "funding secured" tweets - may be vacant again: Well into the rally today, Musk tweeted "Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim," an apparent callback to when he said he'd send a box of short shorts to David Einhorn.

He followed that with "Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times," and "SEC, three letter acronym, middle word is Elon’s."