Texas governor issues statewide order to wear masks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott - a proponent of a relatively early reopening of the state's economy - has now issued an executive order for Texans to wear masks in public spaces.

That comes alongside skyrocketing COVID-19 case numbers in the state.

Texans will be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in counties with 20-plus positive cases, covering all but the most rural areas.

Abbott also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to restrict some outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and making it mandatory that (with certain exceptions) people can't congregate in groups larger than 10 and must maintain social distancing.

The move is a sharp reversal of his earlier stance, when he prevent Texas city mayors from enacting mask requirements.