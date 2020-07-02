Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will meet on Tuesday with three groups behind a growing advertiser boycott of the social-media company.

The execs will meet Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt; Color of Change President Rashad Robinson; and NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson, Bloomberg reports.

The company had reached out to the groups earlier this week, and the civil rights groups had said they wanted Zuckerberg in attendance.

Earlier, Needham mused about the chance of the boycott stretching beyond its July goal as far as November.