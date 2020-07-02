CBO sees GDP recovering to pre-pandemic level by mid-2022

In its updated 2020-2030 economic outlook, the Congressional Budget Office expects the economy to rapidly increase in Q3 of this year if laws governing federal taxes and spending generally remain in place.

Estimates real GDP to grow at 12.4% annual rate in H2 2020 and to recover to its pre-pandemic level by mid-2022.

While the economy continues to expand, the CBO expects a more modest rate of improvement than its prior projections.

Sees unemployment rate remaining above its pre-pandemic level through the end of the projection period and interest rates on federal borrowing throughout the decade well below the average rates in recent decades.

Projects unemployment rate will fall from a peak of more than 14% in Q3 2020 to 5.9% by the end of 2024.

Previously: CBO sees 38% GDP drop for second quarter (May 20)