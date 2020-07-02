Nurix Therapeutics files for IPO

Nurix Therapeutics has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO, on Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker 'NRIX'

The San Francisco, CA-based biopharma company is working on oral, small molecule therapies to destroy disease-causing protein, as a treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders.

The company utilizes its proprietary discovery platform, DELigase, to identify and advance drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell.

Its pipeline consists of protein degradation portfolio of chimeric targeting molecules (CTM) drug candidates that degrade the BTK protein, and ligase inhibitor portfolio of drug candidates that inhibit CBL-B ligase to raise substrate protein levels.

1H 2020 Financials: Collaboration revenues: $7.1M; Operating Expenses: $32.8M; Net Loss: $4.7M; Cash, cash equivalents and investments: $182.6M