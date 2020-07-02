Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) drops 2.4% and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) slips 1.7% in after-hours trading after their Phase 3 trial of Kevzara (sarilumab) 400 mg in COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation failed to meet its primary and key secondary goals.

The trial was testing Kevzara in addition to best supportive care compared with best supportive care alone (placebo).

Minor positive trends were observed in the primary pre-specified analysis group but didn't reach statistical significance.

In the primary analysis group, adverse events were experienced by 80% of Kevzara patients and 77% of placebo patients.

The U.S.-based trial was halted, including in a second cohort of patients who received a higher dose of Kevzara (800 mg).

A separate Sanofi-led trial outside of the U.S. in hospitalized patients with severe and critical COVID-19 using a different dosing regimen is ongoing.

Previously: Regeneron and Sanofi's Kevzara shows no clinical benefit in COVID-19 study (April 27)