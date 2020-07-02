Belden (NYSE:BDC) completes the divestment of its live media business Grass Valley to Black Dragon Capital at net cash consideration of ~$67M plus deferred considerations.

The deal closes below the previously announced consideration with a deferred payment of $175M in 5-year seller’s note, up to $88M in PIK interest on the seller’s note, and $178M in potential earn-out payments.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunities for Belden going forward as we continue our transformation and align our portfolio of businesses around the favorable secular trends in industrial automation, cybersecurity, broadband & 5G, and smart buildings,” said Belden president and CEO Roel Vestjens.