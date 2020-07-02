FDA OKs ViiV Healthcare's fostemsavir for HIV-1

ViiV Healthcare, majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, announced the FDA nod for Rukobia (fostemsavir), a human immunodeficiency virus type 1 gp120-directed attachment inhibitor, in combination with other antiretrovirals, for HIV-1 infection

The approval of 600 mg extended-release tablets, is for heavily treated adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations.

Fostemsavir is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency and additional submissions to regulatory authorities in other countries are planned throughout 2020 and 2021.