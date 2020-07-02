Turquoise Hill Resources' (NYSE:TRQ) new mine design for Hugo North at Oyu Tolgoi reduces the mineral reserve estimate due to the inclusion of two structural pillars.

The new feasibility study estimates total expansion capital for the underground project is in line with the recently disclosed range of $1.3B-$1.8B in excess of the Oyu Tolgoi 2016 feasibility study estimate.

The company said it remains "focused first and foremost on delivering the underground project safely and remaining within the guidance ranges on cost and schedule we have previously announced."

It's also looking at options for recovering material within the structural pillars and to optimize the mine plan for panel 1 and 2.

The estimated probable mineral reserves at Dec. 31, 2019 (updated at June 30, 2020) at Hugo North are ~6.7M tonnes of copper and 4.5M ounces of gold, compared with the previously disclosed 7.9M tonnes of copper and 5.4M ounces of gold.