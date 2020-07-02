NextSource Materials (OTCQB:NSRCF) completed a non-brokered private placement offering of ~61.6M units

It was priced at CAD$0.0325 per unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,001,310.

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant equalling one additional common share at a price of CAD$0.065 per share for a period of 24 months.

The proceeds would aid a study determining costs for value-add, battery anode plant to further upgrade the company's SuperFlake graphite concentrate to a spheronized and purified graphite for anode material in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle applications.