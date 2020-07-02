Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) announces to suspend work on diagnostics and hence stopped development of the Cchek liquid biopsy technology.

Going forward, Anixa's operations will center entirely on the development and expansion of its therapeutics and vaccine portfolio, which includes a cancer immunotherapy program being developed in partnership with the Moffitt Cancer Center, using chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology

The company's cancer vaccine, includes a technology focused on the immunization against α-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer, in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.