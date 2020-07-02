Verus International (OTCQB:VRUS) down 3.2% AH, after the company signs an agreement with a financial entity to provide up to $5M of funding through the periodic sale of equity at 5% discount to market

The proceeds will be used to retire existing debt and to fund working capital requirements.

In addition to this agreement, the Company also expects to establish domestic commercial credit as its U.S. shipments accelerate during Q3 and through Q4 2020.

Verus is also renegotiating the terms of its note that was scheduled to mature July 1, 2020 and expects to finalize an amended agreement concerning this note in the near future.