Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) says it elected to skip a $14.1M bond interest payment due July 1 on its 11.25% senior notes due 2023 in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives.

The company now has a 30-day grace period to make the payment before it is considered to be in default.

In April, Lonestar said rising debt levels and falling commodity prices caused it to violate a covenant in its revolving credit facility, raising substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

A few days ago, Lonestar said it was unable to file its 10-Q report for the March quarter in a timely fashion.