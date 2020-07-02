Boeing (NYSE:BA) communications chief Niel Golightly has resigned following an employee complaint over an article he wrote 33 years ago arguing that women should not serve in combat.

"My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot's misguided contribution to a debate that was live at the time," Golightly says in a statement. "My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive... I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down."

His exit leaves Boeing trying to fill the position for the fourth time in three years, just as it tries to revive its brand after the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner.

Separately, Boeing reportedly is pulling the plug on its 747 jumbo jet after a half-century run.

The last 747-8 will roll out of its Seattle factory in about two years, a decision that has not been made official but can be gleaned from subtle wording changes in financial statements, according to Bloomberg.