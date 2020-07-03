FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is the most important business partner of the team to take a stance against the name - CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the team.

The company also bought naming rights to the team's home stadium, FedEx Field, in 1998 for $205M in a deal that runs through 2025.

While the battle for the team name change has gone on for decades, there's renewed momentum in the wake of nationwide protests over racial justice.

AdWeek recently reported that nearly 90 investment firms and shareholders have asked FedEx, Nike (NYSE:NKE), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to cancel their business relationships with the team until it agrees to the name change.

The Washington Post also disclosed that team owner Daniel Snyder will not be permitted to build a new stadium in Washington unless the team name is changed.