Is the stock market closed Friday? Trading details for July 4th

Traders are enjoying a long holiday weekend as U.S. stocks markets, including the NYSE and NASDAQ, are closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.

U.S. commodities markets, including gold and oil futures, also won't be open for trading Friday, as well as the bond market.

Here's the rule: If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If a holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.