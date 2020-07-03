Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are dropping the terms "master", "slave" and "blacklist" that are frequently used in programming codes "in favor of more inclusive language."

"Master" refers to the main version of code that controls the "slaves," or replicas, while "blacklist" is used to describe items that are automatically denied.

Last month, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) GitHub, the world's biggest website for software developers, said it was working on changing the term 'master' from its coding language.

Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Chromium web browser and Android OS have also encouraged developers to avoid using the terms "blacklist" and "whitelist."