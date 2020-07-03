AI-focused insurance company Lemonade (LMND) opened trading up 73% from its IPO price of $29 yesterday, and closed the day up 140%.

Lemonade's IPO is the latest in a series of big first day performances. The IPO of Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) saw gains of 124% above the offer price, while the American Depositary Receipts of Shanghai-based video-interaction company Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gained 152%, and online used-car seller Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) gained 117%.

IPOs with large first day gains over the offer price raise two questions for investors and companies. First, a big IPO pop indicates that the company has underpriced its shares, and raised less money than it could have in its IPO. Second, because of the outsized gains to privileged investors who get an allocation of the IPO from the underwriters, access to the company's stock is not equal and fair.

For these reasons, some people advocate direct listings. Before the collapse of the travel industry due to the virus, Airbnb, Inc. (AIRB) was reportedly considering a direct listing instead of a traditional IPO.

