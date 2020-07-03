Chapter 11 bankruptcies increase 26% in first half of 2020

U.S. courts recorded a total of 3,604 businesses filing for Chapter 11 protection in the first six months of 2020, up 26% from a year earlier, according to legal-services firm Epiq Systems.

Among them: J.C. Penney, Hertz, Chesapeake Energy, Quorum Health, Pier 1 Imports, Frontier Communications, 24 Hour Fitness, J. Crew, and CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese.

"In a year full of unusual behavior, the trading in bankrupt companies' stocks has been on the more willfully odd side," says Daniel Shvartsman in the latest podcast of The Razor's Edge, Breaking Down The Bankruptcy Market.

Despite the rise in Chapter 11 filings, job cuts announced due to bankruptcies were down from the first half of 2019.

"Job cuts do not immediately follow a bankruptcy filing, so it's likely in the months ahead, the filings from the first half of the year will result in cuts," added Andrew Challenger of global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.