Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is considering ways reduce a planned €5.5B special cash dividend to its shareholders as part of its tie-up agreement with France's PSA (OTCPK:PEUGF), Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

Those include spinning off its Sevel van business or the Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, or scrapping a planned spin-off of PSA's controlling stake in parts maker Faurecia.

Separately, Fiat Chrysler unveiled a new "Hellcat SRT" model of the 2021 Durango SUV, which it's calling "the most powerful SUV ever."

The variant features a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine that will deliver 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque.