Both Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram users in the U.S. will now see an alert at the top of their feeds that encourages wearing masks as COVID-19 cases spike across the country.

"When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering," reads the banner, which also directs users to the CDC website for additional information.

It's the latest step by Facebook to use its platform to slow the spread of COVID-19. The company started removing misinformation about the outbreak in January, and has warned users about liking or reacting to harmful coronavirus posts.

Overnight, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) also teased a highly-desired edit button, but only "when everyone wears a mask" to combat the pandemic.