In an effort to better align its production capacity to prevailing market conditions, Organigram (OTC:OGI) has reduced its workforce by approximately 25% or 220 employees.

The Company expects to cultivate less than the target production capacity of cannabis.

Citing pandemic and market dynamics, the company expects Q3 net revenue, SG&A to decline Q/Q.

Expects negative adjustment to inventories and an asset impairment on its Moncton facility due to reduced production and review of asset carrying values.

The Company Q3 expects interim filings to be filed on July 21, 2020.

