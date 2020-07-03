European markets slide amid subdued trading on U.S. Holiday

European markets closed sharply lower as virus concern overshadowed the upbeat U.S., China and Eurozone service PMI data, reports CNBC.

European markets fell, with trading volumes down as U.S. markets are shut for the Independence Day holiday.

German car sales plunged 40% in June to a 30-year low, according to German newspaper Tagesspiegel.

As per the survey, British factories expect 46% of manufacturers to make redundancies within the next six months, rising from 25% in May.

London -1.33% . France -0.84% . Germany -0.64% . Euro Stoxx 600 -0.9% .

U.S. futures are trading lower on reporting more than 55,000 new cases on Thursday, a global daily record.