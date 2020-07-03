Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) files for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, a move that will increase its per-share stock price but will keep shareholders' percentage stakes unchanged.

In other words, each 10 shares held will convert into one AHT share.

Ashford's stock closed Thursday at 69 cents and has stayed under $1 since June 18. It would fall out of compliance with NYSE listing standards if its minimum average closing price stayed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days.

The reverse stock split will take place after the close of trading on July 15, 2020.

The company also plans a reverse split of partnership units of Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership, also at a 1-for-10 ratio, effective July 15, 2020.

Ashford's stock declined 74% in the past six months:

On June 19, AHT suspended its preferred stock dividends, has agreed to forbearance terms with several lenders, and has taken actions to drastically cut costs.