Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) says it's open to providing emergency financing to Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY), the payment tech company that's in insolvency proceedings and whose former CEO is out on bail, the New York Times reports.

Germany's largest bank is discussing the offer with Germany's financial regulator and the insolvency administrator now running Wirecard's operations.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last month after auditors discovered that €1.9B was missing from its balance sheet.

Markus Braun, who resigned as Wirecard CEO on June 19, was arrested on June 23 on charges that he inflated the company's assets and sales volume to make the company appear more attractive to investors and customers.