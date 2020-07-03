Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and WeWork (WE) agree to terminate WeWork's lease at Columbia’s 149 Madison Avenue.

This decision is part of WeWork’s plan to seek profitable growth and optimize its real estate portfolio, while allowing Columbia to assume full control of 149 Madison Avenue and market the building’s 115,000 square feet of high-end office space for lease.

WeWork continues to lease space from Columbia at 80 M Street in Washington, DC, and 650 California Street in San Francisco.

WeWork signed the long-term lease for the Manhattan office space in October 2018.