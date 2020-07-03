TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) has started construction on the Keystone XL pipeline on the Canada side of the border, and Alberta Premier Kenney hopes the project's momentum will make it difficult for a future U.S. administration to cancel it.

"We have taken a conscious risk to get construction started," Kenney told a press conference today. "If there is a change of administration, there will have been very substantial progress" on building the controversial pipeline in both the U.S. and Canada.

Alberta's government has made a $1.1B investment in the project and is guaranteeing a $4.2B loan to help finance construction.

Kenney said Alberta will open an office in Houston to promote the province's interests and reach out to labor unions and Democratic lawmakers who support Keystone XL.

The project has faced setbacks despite the support of Pres. Trump, including a federal judge's ruling in April that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improperly approved a streamlined permit process.