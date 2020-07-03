Commerzbank's (OTCPK:CRZBF) chairman and CEO both resign from Germany's second-largest lender, as shareholder Cerberus Capital Management continues to pressure the bank to take bold actions to address its underperformance.

The Presiding and Nomination Committee recommended that Commerzbank's Supervisory Board accept CEO Martin Zielke's resignation; the board will make the decision at its July 8 meeting.

Chairman Stefan Schmittmann will resign effective Aug. 3, 2020.

Cerberus, which holds more than 5% of Commerzbank's stock has been urging the bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs to lower costs.

A potential merger with Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank a transaction that Cerberus was said to favor fell — through last year.

Commerzbank reported Q1 net loss of €295M and a revenue decline of 14% to €1.85B.