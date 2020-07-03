Not surprisingly, MLB cancels the All-Star game, which was scheduled for July 14, for the first time since 1945, the Associated Press reports.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Major League Baseball's opening day was already delayed to July 23 or 24 from March 26.

At the same time of the All-Star game cancellation, the league awarded Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

The 2021 game is scheduled to be played at Atlanta's Trust Park.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Interested tickers include ESPN parent Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

