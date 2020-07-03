U.S. tech giants, including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), face a challenge in operating in Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a national security law that requires local authorities to take steps to supervise and regulate the city's internet.

If they delete user accounts or their content in response to authorities' demands, longtime users could abandon the platforms. Such actions could also draw the ire of politicians in the U.S. or U.K.

Refusing to comply with authorities' demands could put the companies at risk of legal action and Beijing's scrutiny.

Twitter said in a statement that it has "grave concerns" about the law and is "committed to protecting the people using our services and their freedom of expression."

The law criminalizes activities related to secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) presence in China is relatively small, but it's an important market for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Last year, both companies pulled some apps associated with Hong Kong's anti-government protests from their digital stores.

Analysts, though, don't expect a widespread internet shutdown as a result of the law, the Wall Street Journal reports. However, U.S. companies will likely have to follow the new rules if they want their services available in Hong Kong, they said.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.