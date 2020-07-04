Following up on its consolidation move to shut down 45 offices globally, Uber (NYSE:UBER) closed down its Mumbai office, reports CNBC. However, the company will continue to provide its services to riders in Mumbai.

Uber’s Mumbai office employed about 25 permanent employees and over 150 contract staff, most of whom will be impacted by the move.

Mumbai office was the centre for the Western region for Uber, though its India headquarters is based in Gurugram and has various tech centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Dara Khosrowshai, Uber chief executive officer, in a letter to employees in May announced the decision to close 45 offices globally. In fact, the APAC office in Singapore is also being closed down and the company had also made Uber India head Pradeep Parameswaran made APAC head in June.