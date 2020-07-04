Air-France KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) plans to cut more than 7,500 jobs, with 6,560 jobs at Air France and 1,020 jobs at its regional French carrier Hop! over a period of three years.

For three months, the Company's activity and revenue fell by 95%, and at the height of the crisis, it was losing €15M per day.

Natural departures of more than 3,500 employees will form part of 7,500 employees.

The company expects the recovery to be very slow and activity to not return to its pre-pandemic level before 2024.