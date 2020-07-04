Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) CEO Ben van Beurden hinted to a Dutch newspaper that the company is considering moving its headquarters to Great Britain from the Netherlands.

A Shell spokesman later confirmed the CEO's comments to Reuters, indicating the company was looking at ways to simplify its dual structure.

Shell has also been lobbying against the dividend withholding tax in the Netherlands, which it says makes financing dividends, buybacks and acquisitions more difficult.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell are off about 44% YTD.