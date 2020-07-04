Trump signs bill extending PPP program

As expected, President Trump signs a law that extends the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses to Aug. 8 from the original June 30 deadline, the AP reports.

~$130B of the $660B set aside for forgivable loans remains available, as demand for the loans have waned in recent weeks.

The House approved the extension on Wednesday, following the Senate's approval.

