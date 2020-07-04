The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. increased by 52.1K on Friday, with infections in Florida climbing by 6.4% on Thursday and ~5.3% on Friday.

During the past week, Florida (190.1K cases) and Texas (185.6K) surpassed New Jersey (172.7K), which had been the third-most affected state, in the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases.

New York still has the most cases (395.9K) in total, followed by California (251.2K).

In other parts of the world, India saw the number of new infections rise by ~22.8K, the most in a day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 648,315.

Spain put a farming region with more than 200K residents under stay-at-home orders after a virus outbreak.

Worldwide, 526,156 people have died from the virus with 129,478 of them in the U.S.

