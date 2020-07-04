Vale (NYSE:VALE) is financially ready to resume making divided payments after a nearly two-year halt but it is waiting to see how COVID-19 advances before making a decision, CFO Luciano Siani tells WSJ.

The miner last distributed cash to shareholders in September 2018, but it stopped payments after the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster in January 2019, which killed 270 people.

"We're still in an unprecedented situation" because of the pandemic, so Vale prefers to be conservative and wait to see how things go before committing to resuming payments, Siani says.

Vale is watching for a second wave of infections in China, which currently buys ~75% of the world's iron ore production, but the risks of that happening appear to be diminishing, Siani says.

A major reason for Vale's positive financial situation is the recent high prices for iron ore, as lower than expected Q1 production by Vale and rivals in Australia helped push the price higher, but with output increasing again, the price should decline during Q2, the CFO says.