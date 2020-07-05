Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run on Twitter

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Kanye West wrote on Twitter. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

It's not immediately clear if the rap star was serious, or if he had filed paperwork to appear on state election ballots just four months before the Nov. 3 election.

This is also not the first time West has brought up the idea of running for president, but he did win the endorsement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk: "You have my full support!" he replied.

