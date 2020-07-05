JPMorgan analyst Nicholas Panigirtzoglou articulates the bull case for stocks:

The amount of money creation so far in the pandemic crisis is similar to what we saw during the financial crisis of 2008/2009, "but has occurred much more quickly, in only a few months, as policy makers responded more aggressively to the impact of the pandemic," he says. And since debt creation and QE will continue to be stronger than normal until 2021, "we believe that the total money or liquidity creation could exceed $15T or more globally by the middle of 2021."

All of this bodes well for stocks: As a result, cash holdings in global non-bank investors’ portfolios, which rose sharply in March, remain well above pre-pandemic levels despite the nearly 40% rise in global equities. Which should provide support for both bonds and equities. But given how low bond yields are at the moment, "we believe that most of this liquidity will eventually be deployed into equities as the need for precautionary savings subsides over time."

In a recent article for Seeking Alpha, Ben Laidler makes the case that cash savings will fuel an unexpectedly powerful consumer rebound: The U.S. saving rate spiked to 33% in April, having averaged only 7.9% in 2019, leaving consumers with $4T to spend on pent-up demand. He sees this powering a recovery in durables, which he writes are well represented in broader consumer discretionary ETFs, such as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY).