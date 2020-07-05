Goldman predicts light Q3, stronger Q4

Goldman analysts took down their Q3 GDP forecast over the weekend by 8 percentage points, from +33% to +25%, citing tighter than expected restrictions.

"The U.S. has experienced a dramatic resurgence of Covid over the last two weeks, with confirmed daily new cases surpassing 50,000. In response, officials have paused or reversed reopening in states containing more than half the population," analysts write in a Saturday note.

The combination of tighter state restrictions and voluntary social distancing "is already having a noticeable impact on economic activity," they say, adding that the "healthy rebound in consumer spending seen since mid-April will likely stall in July and August. But, they say, the recovery in manufacturing and construction should be largely unaffected.

And while they predict a weaker Q3, they don't believe "that the consumer comeback has reached its limits, and expect the U.S. economy to get back on track in September for two reasons: First, other major economies have returned to similar levels of activity while containing the virus, showing that further progress is feasible. Second, policy and behavioral changes such as mask-wearing offer opportunities for controlling the virus at minimal economic cost."