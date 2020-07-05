An investigation conducted by a special committee of Luckin Coffee's (NASDAQ:LK) board concludes that the company's chairman, Charles Lu, knew or should have known about bogus transactions that inflated the Chinese coffee chain's sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A report describing the investigation also said that Lu didn't fully cooperate with the investigation.

The probe said Lu was aware of certain related-party transactions that weren't properly disclosed, the person said.

Lu didn't respond to requests by the WSJ for comment; a company spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper.

A vote that will determine control of the Luckin board took place in Beijing on Sunday, but the WSJ said it didn't yet know the results of the vote. Lu, who is the company's controlling shareholder, proposed removing four directors, including himself, and replacing them with his nominees.

Lu held onto the the chairman's title earlier this week as the proposal to remove him failed to get the two-thirds of votes needed.