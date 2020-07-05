The economic wallop caused by the COVID-19 pandemic raises doubts about whether China will be able to buy the U.S. goods it committed to under the phase one trade deal with the U.S.

Energy purchases were hurt the most. The latest data on U.S. exports for May show that China has bought only $2B of energy from the U.S. YTD, far from the $25B its agreed to purchase in 2020.

To hit that amount, China wold have to start buying more than $3B a month of energy.

And as for agricultural goods, China has only purchased $5.4B of goods compared with the $33B goal. And it has bought $19.5B of manufacturing goods vs. its goal of $84B for the year.

The goals for energy exports were aggressive even before the pandemic, said Fred Hutchison, president of LNG Allies, a U.S. liquefied natural gas association. With energy prices collapsing at about the same time the pandemic hit the U.S. and Europe, the goals become all the more difficult to achieve.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer points out that the export numbers only reflect finalized exports and don't take into accounts purchase agreements that have been made but haven't yet been shipped.

