Mercedes-Benz, a unit of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is to recall 668,954 vehicles due to the fact that a seal "between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe" may weaken which could cause an oil leak.

The vehicles were sold in China and the recall is to take place later this year in December, the Associated Press said, citing a notice on a China regulatory website.

Vehicles involve C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO. Most were manufactured in China.