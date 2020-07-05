The $9.7B all-cash deal has Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) selling nearly all of its Gas Transmission & Storage segment assets to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B).

That includes more than 7,700 miles of natural gas storage and transmission pipelines and about 900 billion cubic feet of gas storage that Dominion currently operates.

Proceeds will be about $3B as the deal includes the assumption of $5.7B in debt and there's some taxes to pay. That amount will be used by Dominion to buy back shares.

Dominion now expects 2020 operating earnings of $3.37 to $3.63 per share. The company's previous guidance was $4.25 to $4.60 per-share. The company now expects to target an approximately 65% payout ratio to be effective upon completion of the transaction. This new payout ratio implies a 2021 dividend payment of around $2.50 per share vs. current $3.76. Beginning in 2022, the company expects annual dividend-per-share increases of approximately 6 percent per year. This represents a significant increase from previous long-term dividend per-share growth guidance of 2.5 percent.

The deal is seen closing in Q4. There will be a conference call on Monday morning at 9 ET.