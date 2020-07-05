Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) cancel their Atlantic Coast Pipeline after numerous delays and increased cost uncertainty over the project.

Despite a favorable U.S. Supreme Court decision last month regarding the project, the U.S. District Court of Montana overturned a long-standing federal permit authority for waterbody and wetland crossings and a Ninth Circuit ruling indicated an appeal was unlikely to succeed.

"This new information and litigation risk, among other continuing execution risks, make the project too uncertain to justify investing more shareholder capital," the companies said in a statement.

Due to legal challenges, recent public guidance of the project cost increased to $8B from the original estimate of $4.5B-$5.0B; the project was initially announced in 2014.

Separately, Dominion agreed to sell almost all of its Gas Transmission & Storage segment assets to Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7B.