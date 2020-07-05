Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) chairman and co-founder Charles Lu was voted out by shareholders, less than a week after the board failed to get the two-thirds votes needed to remove him.

Three other directors were also removed from the board, Bloomberg reports, citing Chinese web portal 163.com. The site also said Ying Zeng and Jie Yang were added as independent board members.

A report by a special committee of the company's board had said Lu either knew or should have known about fabricated transactions that were used to inflate the coffee chain's sales last year.

The company says it will fire about a dozen workers and discipline 15 others as a result of the internal investigation. Luckin had already fired CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian, COO Jian Liu, and some other employees who reported to them.